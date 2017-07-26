Lost Sphear Coming to Nintendo Switch on January 23

Square Enix has divulged some of the info regarding Tokyo RPG Factory's Lost Sphear. This game will be available for PS4, Nintendo Switch and OC. Two novel characters were shown on a blog that belong in this game. As for the release date, it will be January 23rd, 2018.

The game opens with an enigmatic phenomenon known as Lost. A large part of the land becomes Lost and leaves behind it a misty entity. Nevertheless, Kanata who is the main character, has the ability of Memory. This lets him restore some of the Lost portions of the Kingdom.

Alongside his buddies Locke and Lumina, Kanata goes forth on a quest to prevent the Land from ceasing to exist. There is a strange ally along the way by the name of Van. Then there are Sherra and Obaro who are a priestess and an old man respectively.

Both are warriors and can heal as well as cast magic spells. There is a special armor as well that these warriors get to wear. This armor is a blessing from the ancients.

Lost Sphear will be available digitally on Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store and Steam. Those gamers who pre-order Lost Sphear on the PlayStation Store will be getting a copy of the Memoirs of the Moon CD. This consists of a PS4 theme and two sound tracks "Market Town Marpenning" and "Town of Elgarthe."

Watch below the Lost Sphear announcement trailer for PS4.

As for those pre-ordering on Steam, they will get some wallpaper to boot. Most of these perks along with the game consist of glitzy stuff.

The game can be yours from the retail and online stores of Square Enix for $50. Only Nintendo Switch and PS4 users can grab the limited quantity physical copies of Lost Sphear. There is no physical release for the PC as yet.

Watch below the Lost Sphear announcement trailer for Nintendo Switch.

Lost Sphear game will wow its fans who will be playing it like there is no tomorrow. It will thrill and fulfill the inner adventurer in us all.