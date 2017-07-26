 
 

SNES Classic Briefing: Walmart, Catch And NES Classic

What you need to know about the SNES Classic on Wednesday, July 26.

The July 21 SNES Classic pre-order event is still on people's minds. There some kind of war going on between reports about Walmart cancelling all pre-orders and those that say most pre-orders are processing.

Walmart offered the SNES Classic for pre-order on Friday, July 21 at 11:30pm ET. This was the first time consumers were able to pre-order the coveted SNES Classic Edition in the US. Reports about Walmart canceling some pre-orders and misleading comments from Walmart customer support made many costumers worried. As of today, most pre-orders for the SNES Classic are still processing and nothing is to worry about.

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.

The most surprising event in the last hours was not about the SNES Classic, but about its predecessor. The NES Classic went on sale in the shape of multiple bundles at GameStop owned ThinkGeek. The high-priced NES Classic bundles sold out in about 20 minutes. You can expect that GameStop and ThinkGeek will offer similar SNES Classic bundles once the Super NES Classic is released on September 29.

There will be times that SNES Classic bundles featuring toys and collectibles will be the only way to buy the SNES Classic, because of the anticipated shortage.

500 SNES Classic Mini consoles went up for pre-order today in Australia at Catch.com.au. The deals site had people wait all day for the pre-order to begin. The inventory was gone in about 10 minutes.

Target has confirmed over the weekend that the retailer will offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. There are no further details on when that happens, but Target's customer support continues to tell customers that the SNES Classic pre-order will happen at Target. Target has not even listed the SNES Classic yet, making it very hard to spot when the pre-order begins. Target might be announcing when the SNES Classic is up for pre-order on target.com.

Besides Target, Best Buy, ToysRUS and Amazon are expected to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Most consumers are waiting for the SNES Classic pre-order to begin on amazon.com. So far only Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon actually have a product page up for the SNES Classic. GameStop has a preview page for the SNES Classic, but not a legit product page yet.

Walmart could also be back for another round of SNES Classic pre-orders on walmart.com. Customers were able to order up to two SNES Classic in the Friday sale. A limit of one unit would have been expected. Allowing two SNES Classic per customer implies that Walmart received a large lot of SNES Classic inventory assigned them. It is possible that another pre-sale allotment is coming to Walmart before the September 29 release of the SNES Classic.

While you wait, there is a deal on the SNES Classic bible. The SNES Classic book is still available at a 40% discount on amazon for $26.99. The SNES Classic companion book will be released on September 29. See also for the first time how the SNES Classic book looks as paperback version.

