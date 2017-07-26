Nintendo Switch 2018 Game Line-up Shapes Up: Pokemon, Kirby, Yoshi and More

Today, Nintendo released earnings numbers for the fiscal Q1 2017 quarter. The company revealed besides positive earnings, that 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles have sold since launch. ARMS game sales broke the million mark.

Nintendo sold 3.54 million units of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3.92 million units of Zelda to date for the Nintendo Switch. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still the most popular game on the Nintendo Switch.

Additional documentation released today also features a list of Nintendo Switch games that are scheduled to be released in 2018 and beyond. Nintendo lists Fire Emblem for Nintendo Switch, Kirby for Nintendo Switch, Yoshi for Nintendo Switch, Pokemon RPG for Nintendo Switch to be released in 2018. The Pokemon game could also come later.

Also listed is Metroid Prime 4, but without a release year. There are no surprises in the listed games. Nintendo has announced all of them. There are no further details available about these 2018 Nintendo Switch games including the final titles.

For those that still search for a Nintendo Switch to buy, GameStop has new bundles that ship next week. The Nintendo Switch is in stock online at GameStop as part of six bundles each priced at $399.99. Find out where else to find the Nintendo Switch today.

Source Nintendo Supplementary documentation Q1 2017 (pdf)