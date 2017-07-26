 
 

Nintendo Switch 2018 Game Line-up Shapes Up: Pokemon, Kirby, Yoshi And More

Posted: Jul 26 2017

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

There are five confirmed Nintendo Switch games that are coming in 2018 and beyond.

Today, Nintendo released earnings numbers for the fiscal Q1 2017 quarter. The company revealed besides positive earnings, that 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles have sold since launch. ARMS game sales broke the million mark.

Nintendo sold 3.54 million units of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3.92 million units of Zelda to date for the Nintendo Switch. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is still the most popular game on the Nintendo Switch.

Additional documentation released today also features a list of Nintendo Switch games that are scheduled to be released in 2018 and beyond. Nintendo lists Fire Emblem for Nintendo Switch, Kirby for Nintendo Switch, Yoshi for Nintendo Switch, Pokemon RPG  for Nintendo Switch to be released in 2018. The Pokemon game could also come later. 

Also listed is Metroid Prime 4, but without a release year. There are no surprises in the listed games. Nintendo has announced all of them. There are no further details available about these 2018 Nintendo Switch games including the final titles.

Source Nintendo Supplementary documentation Q1 2017 (pdf)

