Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition is Coming to Nintendo Switch This September

A release date for Rayman Legends on the Nintendo Switch has been set. It is September 12th in North America and Europe. This edition avails many of the console’s controls as well as the touchscreen.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Besides the four player system, it will support local wireless multiplayer mode. Playing with the Switch undocked will allow you to touch the screen in order to vanquish opponents, change support systems and let go of cables. This feature exists in the Wii U version. A free demonstration of the game will emerge sometime in the upcoming summer months.

The decision to transfer the game to Switch was taken recently. The Switch is a hunky dory system for this game. Rayman Legends is rather like a board game of sorts. You can play this game in the same space with the rest of your pals. Not only is it potent and transferable but as an HD console, it is durable as well.

The edition will be up for sale for $40. It originally got released four years back on PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U and PC. Beyond this it has been relayed to PS4, Xbox One and Vita.