Tesla Model 3 Spotted Performance Testing in San Francisco Before Launch

The launch date of the Tesla Model 3 is getting closer and closer. There have been several sightings of the prototypes being tested on the roads. The car never fails to surprise us in one way or another.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The release samples reveal many of the specifications of the car. The very first 30 deliveries have already been made. Testing and tuning of the vehicles remains the top priority of Tesla Motors.

One such vehicle was spotted and it had sensors on the tyres and roof, accordig to Electrek. The photographs show that the sensors may be employed to gauge certain parameters.

Not only the tyre wear and tear but the efficacy of the vehicle will be tested by these sensors. More details will be coming in soon. The car can go from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds. Its range is over 215 miles as well. This vehicle has a power capacity of 300 kW which puts it in the league of the Model S.

The reservation holders of the car are looking forward to guidance as to when their individual cars will be delivered. While Tesla will hold an event to debrief the clientele regarding this, for now most of these customers offered mixed opinions and feedback regarding Tesla’s reputation an an EV maker.

Tesla has apparently been virtually radio silent regarding the reservations since last year, according to a report by Bloomberg. Some of the distinguished clients have cancelled their reservations. Many who are really crazy about the Model 3 do not mind waiting longer and are hardly complaining.

One of the customers spent the whole night at Tesla’s store in order to make a booking on he first day. He is expecting some feedback on Friday. He expressed his frustration as regards any clues as to what this was all about.

The communication gap may in fact be against Tesla’s best interests in the final analysis. He expressed his wish that Tesla be more straightforward and honest regarding when they, the customers, ought to deposit their money for a car which they could drive away in comfortably and happily.

To be standing in line is a very degrading act. While there are many who will buy this car anyway despite the inconvenience, there are others who will leave in disgust at the indifference of the management of Tesla Motors.

The reservation worries remain intact. The only good news in all this scenario are that the car may get even more specifications as the prolonged waiting period proceeds in its boring monotony.