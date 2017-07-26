 
 

Apple Patent Dispute Loss Means $506M Payday For University Of Wisconsin

Apple plans to appeal

Apple is seemingly always involved in a patent dispute of some sort be it being accused of violating patents or it accusing others of violating its IP. Apple was recently involved in a patent dispute concerning its A7, A8, and A8X chips with the University of Wisconsin. Apple has lost that case with US District Judge William Conley ordering Apple to pay $506 million to the University of Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

Apple was found to have infringed on a patent related to the computer processing tech used in Apple A7, A8, and A8X processors. Apple was ordered to pay $234 million in this case by a jury back in 2015. Judge Conley ordered Apple to pay nearly twice the penalty because the judge says that Apple owed more damages for continuing to infringe on the patent until it expired at the end of 2016.

The suit goes all the way back to 2014 when the university accused Apple of infringing a patent titled, "Table based data speculation circuit for parallel processing computer." That patent was granted to the University in 1998 and is for a method of improving processor efficiency.

Apple can write a check easily to cover the judgement, but this case might yet cost Apple more. The university has also filed a patent suit against Apple for its A9 chips as well for infringing on the same patent, that case is still pending. Apple plans to appeal the ruling reports MacRumors.

