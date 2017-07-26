 
 

Watch All SNES Classic Game Commercial

Posted: Jul 26 2017, 7:14am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Screen grab: Streetfighter II commercial
 

The SNES Classic has 21 games pre-installed. Nintendo has back in the 90s advertised many SNES games with TV commercials. A Youtuber, named aXQuad, has compiled a playlist of the commercial for each of the SNES Classic games. This is pretty fun to watch.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

The SNES Classic ad playlist misses commercials for Contra 3 and MegaMan X as these did not get advertised in TV commercials. Obviously there is no commercial for Star Fox 2 as well, as this game has never been released before. Some of the commercials are super weird. For instance you see a fat guy eating repugnantly in the Yoshi's Island ad for some reason.

The tag line for the SNES back then was "Now You're playing with power. Super Power." The new SNES Classic companion book picked up that tagline as title. Take now a trip down memory lane and watch the Super NES commercials below.

You can read up on each of the SNES Classic game in our ongoing series of reports on what you need to know about each SNES Classic game. Find the links to each available game report here.

Walmart kicked off the SNES Classic pre-orders in the US on Friday, July 21. Now everyone is waiting for other retailers such as Amazon, Target, Best Buy and ToysRUs to offer pre-orders.

So far only Target confirmed via their customer support agents that the retailer will be offering the SNES Classic for pre-order. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic pre-order opportunities in the US. 

Via reddit.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

