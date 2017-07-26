iOS 11 Beta Feature Points to No iPhone 8 Home Button

Phone 8 rumors are aplenty right now and many of them contradict others that we have heard. We really won't know what Apple has up its sleeves until the product is unveiled, but that certainly won't stop speculation from running rampant. One of the most hotly contested rumors is if the iPhone 8 will have a home button and Touch ID sensor or not. BGR reports that a new feature in iOS 11 beta 4 has indicated that the home button will disappear.

A new UI element was spied in a video showing iOS 11 beta 4 features. That element is a notification that opens a corresponding app. The feature has a new screen that advised you to use Touch ID to open the app. Passcode use is an option and speculation is that you'll also be able to use facial recognition widely expected on the iPhone 8.

Another thing that this new feature seems to assure us will remain is Touch ID. The latest rumors peg the larger power button seen on iPhone 8 renders as the likely location for that Touch ID sensor. It's worth considering that this UI element might be only for lesser iPhone devices that don't have facial recognition support.

Rumors so far have varied on the location of the Touch ID sensor for the iPhone 8. Early rumors claimed the sensor would be under the glass on the front of the device. However, rumors from the supply chain suggest that Apple was unable to get that plan to work. The next rumor suggested that the back of the iPhone 8 might be where the sensor was located, but that is widely seen as the worst possible location by many users. The enlarged power button is seen as the most likely place and that location is supported by renderings based on CAD data from the supply chain.