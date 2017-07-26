 
 

Flat Nintendo Switch Forecast Means Extreme Shortage

Posted: Jul 26 2017, 8:46am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Flat Nintendo Switch Forecast Means Extreme Shortage
Credit: Getty Images. Actress Krysten Ritter from the series 'Jessica Jones' stopped by Nintendo at the TV Insider Lounge to check out Nintendo Switch during Comic-Con International at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 21, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Nintendo)
 

Nintendo keeps Nintendo Switch forecast at 10 million.

Nintendo released its earnings numbers for fiscal Q1 2017 today. The company is doing great, after years of struggle. The Nintendo Switch is a hit. As of June 30, Nintendo sold 4.7 million Nintendo Switch units globally. Despite signs of increasing demand for the Switch, Nintendo maintains its Nintendo Switch forecast at 10 million for the fiscal year 2017.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has already reached about 50% of that forecast in three months. Nintendo's fiscal years ends March 31, 2018. It does not take a masters degree in economics to figure out that Nintendo is extremely conservative with the Nintendo Switch sales forecast. 

Just think about it. Nintendo managed to sell 5 million video game consoles during the Spring and Summer time. Now think about what will happen during the Holiday shopping season. Nintendo could sell double the number of Switches during the last three months of 2017, considering in the seasonal spike in demand for video games. Nintendo could sell 15 million Nintendo Switch units or even more unit March 2018.

From the outside in, Nintendo Switch sales forecast looks extremely low. The only reason for the conservative outlook can only be manufacturing vows. It was already reported earlier this year that some components Nintendo needs including memory chips are in short supply. 

These components are outside of Nintendo's control. Chipmakers like Samsung produce them. Nintendo is competing with Apple and other consumer electronics manufacturers for these components. Worst case, Nintendo might only be able to make another 5 million Nintendo Switch units in the remainder of 2017.

At this point the only limiting sales factor for the Nintendo Switch is production. Demand is high. Current Switch owners are happy. There are already big must have games in the game line-up and still more to come this year. There is even no competition. Nintendo managed to create a vidoe game console that is not competiting directly with the Xbox or PS4. 

Finding a Nintendo Switch in the past days wasn't actually that hard. This will change dramatically end of October when more and more consumers start thinking about holiday shopping. Find out where to buy a Nintendo Switch today, in today's Nintendo Switch stock report.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

SNES Classic Stock and Pre-order Notifications On Your Smartphone

 
SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic: How To Buy

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon




Technology News

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

28 minutes ago

SNES Classic Game Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

SNES Classic Game Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Briefing: Walmart, Catch and NES Classic

SNES Classic Briefing: Walmart, Catch and NES Classic

2 hours ago

Watch All SNES Classic Game Commercial

Watch All SNES Classic Game Commercial

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

28 minutes ago

SNES Classic Game Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

SNES Classic Game Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Briefing: Walmart, Catch and NES Classic

SNES Classic Briefing: Walmart, Catch and NES Classic

2 hours ago

iOS 11 Beta Feature Points to No iPhone 8 Home Button

iOS 11 Beta Feature Points to No iPhone 8 Home Button

2 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook