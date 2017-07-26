Flat Nintendo Switch Forecast Means Extreme Shortage

Nintendo released its earnings numbers for fiscal Q1 2017 today. The company is doing great, after years of struggle. The Nintendo Switch is a hit. As of June 30, Nintendo sold 4.7 million Nintendo Switch units globally. Despite signs of increasing demand for the Switch, Nintendo maintains its Nintendo Switch forecast at 10 million for the fiscal year 2017.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has already reached about 50% of that forecast in three months. Nintendo's fiscal years ends March 31, 2018. It does not take a masters degree in economics to figure out that Nintendo is extremely conservative with the Nintendo Switch sales forecast.

Just think about it. Nintendo managed to sell 5 million video game consoles during the Spring and Summer time. Now think about what will happen during the Holiday shopping season. Nintendo could sell double the number of Switches during the last three months of 2017, considering in the seasonal spike in demand for video games. Nintendo could sell 15 million Nintendo Switch units or even more unit March 2018.

From the outside in, Nintendo Switch sales forecast looks extremely low. The only reason for the conservative outlook can only be manufacturing vows. It was already reported earlier this year that some components Nintendo needs including memory chips are in short supply.

These components are outside of Nintendo's control. Chipmakers like Samsung produce them. Nintendo is competing with Apple and other consumer electronics manufacturers for these components. Worst case, Nintendo might only be able to make another 5 million Nintendo Switch units in the remainder of 2017.

At this point the only limiting sales factor for the Nintendo Switch is production. Demand is high. Current Switch owners are happy. There are already big must have games in the game line-up and still more to come this year. There is even no competition. Nintendo managed to create a vidoe game console that is not competiting directly with the Xbox or PS4.

Finding a Nintendo Switch in the past days wasn't actually that hard. This will change dramatically end of October when more and more consumers start thinking about holiday shopping. Find out where to buy a Nintendo Switch today, in today's Nintendo Switch stock report.