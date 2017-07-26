SNES Classic Pre-orders Canceled By Walmart via Email

Walmart has just sent out emails to customers who pre-ordered the SNES Classic on Friday. In the email Walmart says that they cancel the pre-orders. The SNES Classic pre-sale was a mistake. What is going on? It's 5 days after the sale and now they come forward with this? This is for real. The email has been confirmed by lots of people already in the past minutes.

Here is what the emails says: "Thank you for your interest in the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Classic Edition. As you are aware, this is a highly sought after console that will launch later this fall.

Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition was mistakenly made available last Friday evening ahead of the official release date. We, regrettably, will have to cancel this item on your order. We know that this is incredibly disappointing to you, and we’re truly sorry for this mistake.

In regards to the cancellation of this item, if you paid by credit card, your card has not been charged. Any authorization holds placed on your account will automatically expire in accordance with the card issuer's policy. If you paid through PayPal or with a gift card, your payment will be refunded when the order is cancelled.

The official launch date for this item is 9/29, please check the product page on Walmart.com prior to that date for any updates.

I do hope you’ll give us another chance to earn back your business.

Warm regards, Deserie Dulaney Sr. Director Customer Care Walmart.com"

Walmart offered the SNES Classic for pre-order on Friday, July 21 at 11:30pm ET. This was the first time consumers were able to pre-order the coveted SNES Classic Edition in the US. Reports about Walmart canceling some pre-orders and misleading comments from Walmart customer support made many costumers worried.

The pre-orders for the SNES Classic were still processing fine earlier today, but now this. Now all is put into question again. Will there be pre-orders or not? Walmart's email make it sound that there will be no SNES Classic pre-orders at all in the United States. Where does that put Target's communications about the upcoming SNES Classic-pre-orders? It's a mess.

The most surprising event in the last hours was not about the SNES Classic, but about its predecessor. The NES Classic went on sale in the shape of multiple bundles at GameStop owned ThinkGeek. The high-priced NES Classic bundles sold out in about 20 minutes. You can expect that GameStop and ThinkGeek will offer similar SNES Classic bundles once the Super NES Classic is released on September 29.

There will be times that SNES Classic bundles featuring toys and collectibles will be the only way to buy the SNES Classic, because of the anticipated shortage.

500 SNES Classic Mini consoles went up for pre-order today in Australia at Catch.com.au. The deals site had people wait all day for the pre-order to begin. The inventory was gone in about 10 minutes.

Target has confirmed over the weekend that the retailer will offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. There are no further details on when that happens, but Target's customer support continues to tell customers that the SNES Classic pre-order will happen at Target. Target has not even listed the SNES Classic yet, making it very hard to spot when the pre-order begins. Target might be announcing when the SNES Classic is up for pre-order on target.com.

Besides Target, Best Buy, ToysRUS and Amazon are expected to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Most consumers are waiting for the SNES Classic pre-order to begin on amazon.com. So far only Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon actually have a product page up for the SNES Classic. GameStop has a preview page for the SNES Classic, but not a legit product page yet.

Walmart could also be back for another round of SNES Classic pre-orders on walmart.com. Customers were able to order up to two SNES Classic in the Friday sale. A limit of one unit would have been expected. Allowing two SNES Classic per customer implies that Walmart received a large lot of SNES Classic inventory assigned them. It is possible that another pre-sale allotment is coming to Walmart before the September 29 release of the SNES Classic.

While you wait, there is a deal on the SNES Classic bible. The SNES Classic book is still available at a 40% discount on amazon for $26.99. The SNES Classic companion book will be released on September 29.