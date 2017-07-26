Walmart Cancels SNES Classic Pre-orders And There Isn't Any Compensation For Customers

Walmart sent out emails today to its customers who have successfully pre-ordered the SNES Classic on Friday. The email says that their SNES Classic pre-order is cancelled. There has been never anything like this happening at this scale as far as I know.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Walmart offered the SNES Classic for pre-order on Friday, July 21 at 11:30pm ET. This was the first time consumers were able to pre-order the coveted SNES Classic Edition in the US. We are not talking about a fluke. The $79.99 SNES Classic was available for pre-order for a long 40 minutes according to The Tracker.

There have been rumors that this would happen. Walmart support reps have allegedly said that the complete cancellation would happen. I honestly did not believe it after the weekend has passed and nothing happened on Monday. It took Walmart 5 days to to come to the conclusion that Friday's SNES Classic pre-sale was "mistakenly made available." This is surreal.

The email Walmart sent signed by Deserie Dulaney Sr. Director Customer Care Walmart.com does not even include any kind of compensation or incentive. Walmart really needs to think about doing something here as this is not the way to treat costumers in context of this highly emotional item.

The best incentive would be to give those who pre-ordered a chance to purchase the SNES Classic when it is available at walmart.com first. This would be a fair thing to do. Alternatively at least give everyone who pre-ordered a SNES Classic a $10 gift card as compensation to suffer through this disaster.

To stay on top of the SNES Classic developments, get the Tracker app. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. That's it. The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order again at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers. We will do everything to make sure you know about any SNES Classic availability online from now until the SNES Classic is discontinued.

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.

The most surprising event in the last hours was not about the SNES Classic, but about its predecessor. The NES Classic went on sale in the shape of multiple bundles at GameStop owned ThinkGeek. The high-priced NES Classic bundles sold out in about 20 minutes. You can expect that GameStop and ThinkGeek will offer similar SNES Classic bundles once the Super NES Classic is released on September 29.

There will be times that SNES Classic bundles featuring toys and collectibles will be the only way to buy the SNES Classic, because of the anticipated shortage.

500 SNES Classic Mini consoles went up for pre-order today in Australia at Catch.com.au. The deals site had people wait all day for the pre-order to begin. The inventory was gone in about 10 minutes.

Target has confirmed over the weekend that the retailer will offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. There are no further details on when that happens, but Target's customer support continues to tell customers that the SNES Classic pre-order will happen at Target. Target has not even listed the SNES Classic yet, making it very hard to spot when the pre-order begins. Target might be announcing when the SNES Classic is up for pre-order on target.com.

Besides Target, Best Buy, ToysRUS and Amazon are expected to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Most consumers are waiting for the SNES Classic pre-order to begin on amazon.com. So far only Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon actually have a product page up for the SNES Classic. GameStop has a preview page for the SNES Classic, but not a legit product page yet.

Walmart could also be back for another round of SNES Classic pre-orders on walmart.com. Customers were able to order up to two SNES Classic in the Friday sale. A limit of one unit would have been expected. Allowing two SNES Classic per customer implies that Walmart received a large lot of SNES Classic inventory assigned them. It is possible that another pre-sale allotment is coming to Walmart before the September 29 release of the SNES Classic.

While you wait, there is a deal on the SNES Classic bible. The SNES Classic book is still available at a 40% discount on amazon for $26.99. The SNES Classic companion book will be released on September 29. See also for the first time how the SNES Classic book looks as paperback version.