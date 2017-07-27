Foxconn Builds $10 Billion Factory in Wisconsin

Apple supplier Foxconn is investing $10 billion into a display manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. President Trump and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou announced the plans at a White House briefing.

"Foxconn joins a growing list of industry leaders who understand that America’s capabilities are limitless and that America’s workers are unmatched, and that America’s most prosperous days are just ahead," said the President.

Foxconn, is one of the largest manufacturer of computers, communications, and consumer electronics, will build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for the production of LCD panel products in southern Wisconsin.

This $10 billion investment will create thousands of new American jobs, according to the White House. Watch the announcement below. The Foxconn announcement comes on the heels of Trump's comments that Apple is planning to build three manufacturing plants in the United States.