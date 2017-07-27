 
 

Foxconn Builds $10 Billion Factory in Wisconsin
Billionaire Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, listens during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. President Donald Trump announced that Foxconn plans a new factory in Wisconsin, fulfilling the Taiwanese manufacturing giants promise to invest in the U.S. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
 

President Donald Trump announces Foxconn plant at White House.

Apple supplier Foxconn is investing $10 billion into a display manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. President Trump and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou announced the plans at a White House briefing.

"Foxconn joins a growing list of industry leaders who understand that America’s capabilities are limitless and that America’s workers are unmatched, and that America’s most prosperous days are just ahead," said the President.

Foxconn, is one of the largest manufacturer of computers, communications, and consumer electronics, will build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for the production of LCD panel products in southern Wisconsin.

This $10 billion investment will create thousands of new American jobs, according to the White House. Watch the announcement below. The Foxconn announcement comes on the heels of Trump's comments that Apple is planning to build three manufacturing plants in the United States.

