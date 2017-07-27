SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go

Walmart stunned thousands of its customers with canceling their SNES Classic pre-orders. Walmart offered the SNES Classic for pre-order on Friday, July 21 at 11:30pm ET. The pre-sale lasted for 40 minutes and lots of Nintendo fans were able to place a pre-order for the $79.99 Super NES Classic. On Wednesday Walmart said in an email that all pre-orders are canceled because the pre-sale was a mistake.

Shortly after Walmart began to offer pre-orders on the SNES Classic, Target's customer support touted that Target will offer SNES Classic pre-orders. Now that Walmart scraped the pre-orders, will there be a pre-order window for the SNES Classic at Target?

The Target customer support Twitter account continues to state that this is the case as recently as 4 hours ago. Target's management should know by now that Walmart canceled the SNES Classic pre-orders. If Walmart can't offer pre-orders for the Super NES Classic, than Target can't either, one would assume.

Target has not even yet listed the SNES Classic and we also cannot find a DPCI code yet for the Super NES Classic in Target's product database. At this point pre-orders for the SNES Classic are very unlikely, but as the Walmart disaster showed, anything is possible.

Besides Target, Best Buy, ToysRUS and Amazon are expected to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Most consumers are waiting for the SNES Classic pre-order to begin on amazon.com. So far only Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon actually have a product page up for the SNES Classic. GameStop has a preview page for the SNES Classic, but not a legit product page yet.

