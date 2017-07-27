 
 

WhatsApp Growth Year To Year Is Mind Boggling

Posted: Jul 27 2017, 2:10am CDT

 

Facebook owned WhatsApp has one billion users every day.

Messaging service WhatsApp announced that one billion people use the service every day. A year ago WhatsApp had one billion users per month. The service grew about by a factor of 30 over the past year.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we’re committed more than ever to bringing you more useful features to enjoy, while delivering the reliability, simplicity, and security you expect with WhatsApp. Thank you for your continued support," said Whatsapp in a statement online.

Whatsapp's numbers reveal that most of its users use the service every day. There are 1.3 billion monthly active users and 1 billion use it every day to send 55 million messages, share 4.5 billion photos and 1 billion videos.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. Mark Zuckerberg was deemed crazy back then to pay this huge amount for a messaging app. Based on the stellar growth of WhatsApp, he got a bargain.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

