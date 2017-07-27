Splatoon 2 Glitch on Nintendo Switch Patched in New Mandatory Update

On July 26, 2017, a new software update for Splatoon 2 became available for download. This update is mandatory as without it Splatoon 2 is not connecting to the internet. The Splatoon 2 1.1.2 update fixes a glitch that allowed gamers to level up faster using meal tickets as described here.

The Splatoon 2 1.1.2 release notes describe the fixes like this:

1) An occasionally occurring issue allowed players to receive gear from the SplatNet Gear Shop with an unintended combination of gear abilities. The combination of abilities for this type of gear has been changed to match those of gear available for purchase in the Inkopolis Square shops.

2) Fixed an issue that prevented ranking information from displaying properly when viewing “Past Records” for League Battle.

3) The update adjusts the number of points required to fill the special gauge for weapons. The changes are outline in the release notes on nintendo.com.

Splatoon 2 is off the a great start, especially in Japan. According to the Famitsu sales numbers, Splatoon 2 sold over 670,000 physical copies of the game in the first 3 days. Nintendo announced the latest sales numbers of the Nintendo Switch on Wednesday. The Nintendo Switch has sold 4.70 million units world-wide since the launch on March 3.

