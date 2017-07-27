 
 

Splatoon 2 Glitch On Nintendo Switch Patched In New Mandatory Update

Posted: Jul 27 2017, 3:36am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Splatoon 2 Glitch on Nintendo Switch Patched in New Mandatory Update
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Splatoon 2 meal ticket trick is gone.

On July 26, 2017, a new software update for Splatoon 2 became available for download. This update is mandatory as without it Splatoon 2 is not connecting to the internet. The Splatoon 2 1.1.2 update fixes a glitch that allowed gamers to level up faster using meal tickets as described here.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The Splatoon 2 1.1.2 release notes describe the fixes like this:

1) An occasionally occurring issue allowed players to receive gear from the SplatNet Gear Shop with an unintended combination of gear abilities. The combination of abilities for this type of gear has been changed to match those of gear available for purchase in the Inkopolis Square shops.

2) Fixed an issue that prevented ranking information from displaying properly when viewing “Past Records” for League Battle.

3) The update adjusts the number of points required to fill the special gauge for weapons. The changes are outline in the release notes on nintendo.com.

Splatoon 2 is off the a great start, especially in Japan. According to the Famitsu sales numbers, Splatoon 2 sold over 670,000 physical copies of the game in the first 3 days. Nintendo announced the latest sales numbers of the Nintendo Switch on Wednesday. The Nintendo Switch has sold 4.70 million units world-wide since the launch on March 3.

The Nintendo Switch is in stock online right now at GameStop. The video game retailer offers six new Nintendo Switch bundles all price at a low $399.99. All bundles ship by August 4 from gamestop.com.

At $399.99, GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles are an obviously a better deal than similar priced reseller offers on amazon. For the extra $100 you get games and accessories. You can choose between several Nintendo Switch bundles containing Zelda, one with Mario Kart 8 and one with Splatoon 2. Some bundles are packed with only games and others have accessories inside. More Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go - Update

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Bundles for $399.99 Ship Next Week

Nintendo Switch Bundles for $399.99 Ship Next Week




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go - Update

42 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Bundles for $399.99 Ship Next Week

Nintendo Switch Bundles for $399.99 Ship Next Week

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Pre-orders Canceled By Walmart via Email - Update

SNES Classic Pre-orders Canceled By Walmart via Email - Update

3 hours ago

Walmart Cancels SNES Classic Pre-orders and there isn&#039;t any Compensation for Customers

Walmart Cancels SNES Classic Pre-orders and there isn't any Compensation for Customers

12 hours ago, 3:35pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go - Update

42 minutes ago

WhatsApp Growth Year To Year is Mind boggling

WhatsApp Growth Year To Year is Mind boggling

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Bundles for $399.99 Ship Next Week

Nintendo Switch Bundles for $399.99 Ship Next Week

2 hours ago

Foxconn Builds $10 Billion Factory in Wisconsin

Foxconn Builds $10 Billion Factory in Wisconsin

2 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook