 
 

Can't Afford A Tesla? Start With A Deal On An Electric Lawn Mower

Posted: Jul 27 2017, 3:52am CDT

 

Can&#039;t afford a Tesla? Start with a Deal on an Electric Lawn Mower
 

A cordless electric lawn mower is Deal of the Day.

Amazon offers the GreenWorks 25302 G-MAX 40V Twin Force 20-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower as deal of the day, cutting the price by 35%. This cordless electric lawn mower sells today for $259.99 on amazon.com.

The Greenworks dual blade lawn Mower's 40V, 4Ah lithium ion battery gives it a runtime up to 60 minutes. The high-speed twin 10-inch blades let you finish your work faster with a 20-inch total cutting width and excellent mulching ability. Single-lever 5-position height adjustment between 1¼ inch and 3 1/8 inch lets you choose the best cut for your yard.

This mower's lightweight poly deck is extremely durable and easy to push through any yard, while the 10-inch rear and 7-inch front wheels allow maximum maneuverability.

Rear bag and mulch functions convert easily without tools. Automatic battery switchover pulls power from the second battery once the first is depleted to eliminate downtime. G-MAX 40V Li-Ion Battery System powers multiple tools for complete yard work system. The lawn mower comes with a 4Ah Battery, a 2AH Battery, and a charger.

The GreenWorks 25302 lawn mower gets mostly positive reviews from Amazon customers, resulting in a 4.2 out of 5 rating from close to 1,700 reviews. Find out more details on amazon.com.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

