How to Watch Tesla Model 3 Delivery Event Live

Only 30 Model 3 cars will be delivered to customers on July 28th and most of them will be purchased by Tesla employees. While this may seem odd to say the least, it is not what Elon Musk had planned all along.

Musk keeps the fans of his company up-to-date regarding all events via his tweets. This happening will be streamed live for those who cannot make it to the event.

Therefore while this event is exclusive, it is also inclusive in a big way. Musk will be coming onstage at the event and speaking on all sorts of topics of interest. It will be an ideal chance to get to know the details regarding the Model 3 sedan.

Viewers will also get their very first look into the interior of a Model 3. Especially for the sake of its employees, Tesla has begun earlier deliveries.

Watch the first Model 3 handovers on https://t.co/7Ol1Bw0ZaG this Friday at 8:45pm PT pic.twitter.com/b00OZGviNK— Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 26, 2017

Model 3 is the first such vehicle by Tesla that these employees can actually purchase. While these employees are indeed a priority of the company, they will not get the chance to resell the vehicles for a profit even if they wanted to.

Tesla Motors allowed both Tesla employees and SpaceX employees to buy these vehicles. That is a few weeks before the planned event that was supposed to be for the public.

The employees made about 10,000 reservations while in case of the public the number is close to 500,000. An email that Tesla Motors sent to its employees shows ths quite clearly.

According to it, the details regarding the employee’s reservation will reach them soon. The delivery will be as per geography. The Model 3 vehicles will be registered in the name of the employees and their family members. They cannot be resold no matter what except at the original price.

The employees will have to sign an agreement according to which they will not breach this contract. The further instructions laid down the law that if the reservation was on the company email address, then no further action was necessary.

However, if the reservation was on a personal email address, then logging onto a Tesla account was a necessity.

Electrek posted complete email that Tesla has been sending to its employees regrading Model 3 reservations. The email is given below:

"Each employee reservation holder will receive an email the evening of July 28 with details regarding their Model 3 reservation. Deliveries of Model 3 will be generally prioritized by geography, starting with owners registered in California or those taking deliveries at Fremont. Because employees are receiving special priority, all Model 3 cars prioritized to employees must be registered to you or your family member and may not be resold for more than the original price. Reservation holders will agree to these terms when their order is placed.

Please note the following to ensure that you can access your Model 3 reservation on your Tesla account and receive employee priority:

If you placed your Model 3 reservation under your company email address, no action is needed.

If you placed your Model 3 reservation under a personal email address, please log in to your Tesla account and update your “Account Email” to your work email address.

If you have questions regarding your reservation, visit the Tesla Support site. Tesla will send more details on delivery plans, FAQs, and reservation updates after Friday.

Thank you!"

By the time 2018 comes along, Tesla will have sold well over 200,000 cars in the United States. A great many details regarding the Model 3 will be clear on Friday when the event takes place.