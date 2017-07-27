 
 

SNES Classic Pre-order Cancellation Aftermath

Walmart Customer Support Apologies
 

Walmart cancelled all SNES Classic pre-orders.

Wednesday was a busy day for Walmart's customer support department. Walmart sent out emails Wednesday afternoon to customers who pre-ordered the SNES Classic on Friday. The email said that all SNES Classic pre-orders will be cancelled. A short while later most customers received a second email that confirmed that their SNES Classic pre-order has been canceled and any payments have been refunded.

Many of the thousands of customers have turned to Walmart's customer support. The @walmarthelp Twitter account tweeted out apologies to disappointed customers including:

"We're so sorry about this. It was made available by accident and we apologize for the confusion. -Danny"

"Give us another chance! VERY sorry about the cancellation and any confusion. The item was made available by accident. -Brian"

We assume the Walmart telephone hotlines also got an earful after the cancellations rolled out. Walmart blames a technical glitch that caused the SNES Classic pre-order to go live.

If Walmart would have cancelled all pre-orders on Saturday, hours after the "technical glitch" happened, it would have been less of a problem. Instead the retailer let customers in the believe they have got their hands on a SNES Classic for several days.

Besides an apology customers who pre-ordered the SNES Classic on Friday are left with nothing. Walmart is not offering a gift card or a purchase guarantee as compensation for the trouble they caused.

In the meantime, Walmart has updated the SNES Classic page on walmart.com after the cancellation. The page says now "This item is no longer available. We're unable to show you buying options for this item." Walmart seems to be a bit in a disarray over the SNES Classic.

Not all hope for SNES Classic pre-orders are lost yet. I4U News got a confirmation today from Target's customer support that the SNES Classic pre-order will be available

To stay on top of the SNES Classic developments, get the Tracker app. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. That's it.

The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order again at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers. We will do everything to make sure you know about any SNES Classic availability online from now until the SNES Classic is discontinued.

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

