 
 

Ford Recalls 117000 F-150, E-Series, Escape And Lincoln MKC Vehicles To Replace Seat Bolts

Posted: Jul 27 2017, 5:45am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Ford Recalls 117000 F-150, E-Series, Escape and Lincoln MKC Vehicles to Replace Seat Bolts
 

Ford Motor Company issues a safety recall for about 116,796 vehicles in North America to fix faulty seat bolts.  The recalled vehicles include 2014 model Ford F-150 pickup trucks, 2014 model E-Series vans, 2014-15 model Escape SUVs and 2015 Lincoln MKC SUVs. Ford sates that the company will replace improperly tempered seat, seatback, seatbelt and/or seatbelt buckle attaching bolts.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

The seat bolts in affected vehicles could fail during sudden stops or crashes. Ford stated that in affected vehicles, the risk of injury is increased if a seat, seatback or seatbelt anchor attaching bolt fractures, the structural integrity of the seat or the seatbelt system’s performance may be compromised in a sudden stop or crash. However, this issue has not yet caused any accidents or injuries as Ford is unaware of any incidents associated with faulty seat bolts.

The automaker didn't reveal much details about what caused this issue, but it has revealed thee exact production dates of the affected models. Ford stated that affected vehicles include:

2014 Ford F-150 built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, May 9, 2014 to June 15, 2014 and at Kansas City Assembly Plant, May 10, 2014 to June 10, 2014
2014 Ford E-Series built at Ohio Assembly Plant, May 15, 2014 to June 24, 2014
2014-15 Ford Escape built at Louisville Assembly Plant, May 11, 2014 to June 18, 2014
2015 Lincoln MKC built at Louisville Assembly Plant, May 11, 2014 to June 18, 2014

This safety recall by Ford involves 116,796 vehicles in North America, including 94,605 vehicles in the United States, 20,681 in Canada and 1,510 in Mexico.

Ford has also assured that dealers will replace all affected bolts at no cost to the customer. The automaker did not say anything about the starting date of this recall in its official statement.

If you have any questions about the recall of these affected vehicles, you can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about reference number 17S17.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go - Update

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Bundles for $399.99 Ship Next Week

Nintendo Switch Bundles for $399.99 Ship Next Week




Cars & Vehicles

How to Watch Tesla Model 3 Delivery Event Live

How to Watch Tesla Model 3 Delivery Event Live

2 hours ago

Tesla Model 3 Spotted Performance Testing in San Francisco Before Launch

Tesla Model 3 Spotted Performance Testing in San Francisco Before Launch

1 day ago, 6:17am CDT

Elon Musk&#039;s Boring Company Tests Car Elevator

Elon Musk's Boring Company Tests Car Elevator

1 day ago, 2:09am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Will Have Card Instead of Key

Tesla Model 3 Will Have Card Instead of Key

1 day ago, 6:56am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 27

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 27

18 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Cancellation Aftermath

SNES Classic Pre-order Cancellation Aftermath

1 hour ago

How to Watch Tesla Model 3 Delivery Event Live

How to Watch Tesla Model 3 Delivery Event Live

2 hours ago

Can&#039;t afford a Tesla? Start with a Deal on an Electric Lawn Mower

Can't afford a Tesla? Start with a Deal on an Electric Lawn Mower

2 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook