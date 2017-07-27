Ford Recalls 117000 F-150, E-Series, Escape and Lincoln MKC Vehicles to Replace Seat Bolts

Ford Motor Company issues a safety recall for about 116,796 vehicles in North America to fix faulty seat bolts. The recalled vehicles include 2014 model Ford F-150 pickup trucks, 2014 model E-Series vans, 2014-15 model Escape SUVs and 2015 Lincoln MKC SUVs. Ford sates that the company will replace improperly tempered seat, seatback, seatbelt and/or seatbelt buckle attaching bolts.

The seat bolts in affected vehicles could fail during sudden stops or crashes. Ford stated that in affected vehicles, the risk of injury is increased if a seat, seatback or seatbelt anchor attaching bolt fractures, the structural integrity of the seat or the seatbelt system’s performance may be compromised in a sudden stop or crash. However, this issue has not yet caused any accidents or injuries as Ford is unaware of any incidents associated with faulty seat bolts.

The automaker didn't reveal much details about what caused this issue, but it has revealed thee exact production dates of the affected models. Ford stated that affected vehicles include:

2014 Ford F-150 built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, May 9, 2014 to June 15, 2014 and at Kansas City Assembly Plant, May 10, 2014 to June 10, 2014

2014 Ford E-Series built at Ohio Assembly Plant, May 15, 2014 to June 24, 2014

2014-15 Ford Escape built at Louisville Assembly Plant, May 11, 2014 to June 18, 2014

2015 Lincoln MKC built at Louisville Assembly Plant, May 11, 2014 to June 18, 2014

This safety recall by Ford involves 116,796 vehicles in North America, including 94,605 vehicles in the United States, 20,681 in Canada and 1,510 in Mexico.

Ford has also assured that dealers will replace all affected bolts at no cost to the customer. The automaker did not say anything about the starting date of this recall in its official statement.

If you have any questions about the recall of these affected vehicles, you can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about reference number 17S17.