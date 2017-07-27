 
 

HTC VR Headset For China Needs No PC Or Smartphone

Posted: Jul 27 2017, 6:51am CDT

 

Image via DigitalTrends
 

No word on pricing or launch information, the headset is for China only

HTC has pulled the wraps off a new standalone VR headset that is specifically for the Chinese market. The new headset needs no smartphone or PC to function, something that should make it cheaper and easier to adopt for many users. The new standalone VR headset uses a Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood.

HTC says that it is powered by the Viveport content platform. HTC has a reference design for a standalone VR headset, and presumably the HTC unit is based on that design. Qualcomm's reference design uses the Snapdragon 835 chip and a pair of displays with a combined 2560 x 1440 resolution.

That reference design also has 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also features an integrated trackpad for manual input, Bluetooth, and WiFi connectivity. HTC didn't offer up hard specs for its Chinese headset, but the reference platform specs are likely the same as HTC's specs.

We don't exactly know what OS the device will use, a similar HTC Daydream VR headset is headed to the US running Daydream 2.0 and Android O, but it's not clear if this Chinese version does as well. We do know that the Chinese version lacks the Google WorldSense tech that the standalone coming to the US will boast.

DigitalTrends reports that the Chinese headset is expected to have front mounted cameras with fisheye lenses, a gyroscope, accelerometer, and motion sensing tech inside. Pricing and an exact launch date are unannounced.

