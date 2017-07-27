Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Renders Leak

Another day, another smartphone rendering has leaked. This time out the renderings aren't of the iPhone 8, they are of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. These devices are the followup to the original Pixel and from what you can see in the renderings, the new smartphones are far from the sexy gadgets that Samsung and Apple are getting ready.

The images show alleged Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices that have thick screen bezels and look like something HTC built years back. The renderings come from OnLeaks, and that publication has a long track record of accuracy with these things reports BGR.

The renderings are based on schematics that leaked from factories building the smartphones. Otehr than the thick screen bezels on all four sides, the back of the smartphone also show a single lens camera. It seems that everyone is going to dual lens rear cameras, at least according to rumors.

The leaked renderings include no indication of specifications for the smartphones. I do rather like the combination of matte black and shiny black used. The larger Pixel 2 XL rendering shows a rear fingerprint scanner, while the smaller Pixel 2 appears to have a front fingerprint scanner. While the rear is widely considered the worst place for a fingerprint scanner, at least the renderings show the Pixel 2 XL sensor further down the back of the smartphone away from the camera lens.