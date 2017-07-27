 
 

IPhone 8 Wireless Charging Pad Module Leaks

An alleged iPhone 8 wireless charging base module leaks.

The iPhone 8 is rumored to feature wireless charging, a first in the iPhone. Now photos of a component surface that is supposed the key part inside an iPhone 8 wireless charging pad.

The circuit board shows in the center a coil for the wireless power transfer. On the side of the board is a lightning plug to supply the iPhone 8 wireless charge base with power. The output voltage is according to the label 5V-12V, input current is 0.6A-2A and the output power 5W-10W.

The efficiency is stated with 70% to 85%. According to the leaker on Weibo, Apple's wireless charging base is compatible with the Wireless Power Consortium Qi standard. Some commenters on Weibo question the legitimacy of the leak as the PCB board is not very Apple like. It could well be that this component is from a third party wireless charging accessory for the iPhone 8.

At this point there is no way to confirm if these leaked components are from an Apple iPhone 8 accessory. In the gallery is an image of the similar component found in the Samsung Wireless Pad for comparison.

To enable wireless charging, the iPhone 8 is said to have a glass rear shell. So far the iPhone 8 design has leaked in the shape of dummies and 3D CAD data. It is certain that Apple will adopt for the first time an OLED display in the iPhone 8. A lot of discussion is around how the biometric identification will work as the physical home button is gone.

The iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled in September or October.

