 
 

Skull And Bones Not Coming To Nintendo Switch

Skull and Bones Not Coming to Nintendo Switch
 

Ubisoft Game Skull and Bones will Probably not be Entering the Fold of Nintendo Switch

The game is full of pirates and naval action. Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones is surely not going to come to Nintendo Switch. The issue seems to be the intricate and aesthetic world of Skull and Bones which cannot be copied on the Switch.

However, if it does indeed come to the Switch, it would enlarge and expand its capacity. While Skull and Bones still remains aloof from Switch, other games such as Rayman Legends, Steep and Just Dance 2017 have been introduced on the platform. The company is careless when it comes to console platforms though.

While no particular console is in mind, the game’s makers say that they want to pinpoint PC. Although Nintendo’s Switch has sold well over 5 million units, the fact that Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones will not be available on the platform speaks volumes about the incompatibility between the former and the latter.

The fact of the matter is that Nintendo cannot handle Ubisoft’s game on its platform. Quite a few compromises will have to be made if Nintendo wants to make the impossible possible and bring Skull and Bones on board its enterprise. This will by no means be easy.

