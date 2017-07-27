Nintendo Switch in Stock at Amazon Canada

Both Nintendo Switch consoles are in stock right now at amazon.ca for the regular $399.99 CDN price. Like in US sales of the Nintendo Switch on Amazon, customers are required to be a Prime member to purchase.

The Nintendo Switch with Grey Joy-Con and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con are available in this page on amazon.ca.

In the United States the online availability of the Nintendo Switch console is limited to bundles. GameStop is offering now the Nintendo Switch for under $400 online at gamestop.com. The video game retailer offers six new Nintendo Switch bundles all price at a low $399.99. All bundles ship next week by August 4. At $399.99, GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles are an obviously a better deal than similar priced reseller offers on amazon.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three month, the video game maker revealed on July 26. The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year. Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast despite increasing demand. The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season.