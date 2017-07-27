 
 

Dimension Drive Coming To Nintendo Switch This Fall

Posted: Jul 27 2017, 9:15am CDT

 

Dimension Drive will be coming to Nintendo Switch platform. The science fiction shoot-to-kill action thriller will wow gamers everywhere. It is already accessible on PC. The launch date is sometime this fall season.

Players get to handle two space “shmup” games. They keep alternating between them in order to stay intact. The sharpshooting takes place alongside conundrums and gameplay to provide the ultimate experience. The game has four levels: Normal, Hard, Extreme and WTF!  A number of weapons and data cubes can also be accessed.

Via co-op modes, players can even share their lives in a virtual manner. They have to survive in the final analysis. The moment the players defeat the story mode, The Multiverse is automatically turned on. It is then that the real competition begins.

The game will hopefully be navigating its way to the Nintendo Switch. The pathway to this fate for Dimension Drive has not been all peaches and cream.

The campaign for this game on Kickstarter was besieged several times, yet thanks to 2Awesome Studio’s tenacity, the game saw the light of day. This game is not only dynamite but very thrilling to manipulate. Gamers will love playing it for every single second of the joystick bending ride.

Watch below the Dimension Drive Nintendo Switch announcement trailer.

