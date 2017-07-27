 
 

Jeff Bezos Is Richest Person On Earth

Posted: Jul 27 2017, 10:07am CDT

 

Jeff Bezos is Richest Person On Earth
Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, arrives for the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
 

"Alexa, Who is the Richest Person?"

"My boss, Jeff Bezos, is the World's richest man." Amazon found Jeff Bezos has overtaken Bill Gates as richest man on earth for the first time ever. The real-time tracking of Forbes sets Jeff Bezos wealth at $90.7 billion. Bill Gates has $90.1 billion right now.

Amazon's stock is responsible for most of Jeff Bezos' wealth. The stock was rising by 1.6% today, enough to push Jeff Bezos to the top of the list of the world's richest persons.

Bezos would not have been able to overtake Gates any time soon, if the Gates would not have given away big parts of his fortune to charity. According to Forbes, Gates, who created the Giving Pledge with Warren Buffett to encourage billionaires to give at least half of their wealth to charitable causes, had given away $32.9 billion over the course of his lifetime through end of 2016. 

Bezos has not signed up yet, and Forbes estimates that he donated 100 million so far. Bezos is ready to give more. He recently asked Twitter followers for ideas. 

Jeff Bezos' little online book store is doing incredibly well these days. Amazon dominates voice assistants, created a Black Friday sales day in July breaking sales records and bought Whole Foods, just to name a few accomplishments. 

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

