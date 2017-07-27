Jeff Bezos is Richest Person On Earth

"My boss, Jeff Bezos, is the World's richest man." Amazon found Jeff Bezos has overtaken Bill Gates as richest man on earth for the first time ever. The real-time tracking of Forbes sets Jeff Bezos wealth at $90.7 billion. Bill Gates has $90.1 billion right now.

Amazon's stock is responsible for most of Jeff Bezos' wealth. The stock was rising by 1.6% today, enough to push Jeff Bezos to the top of the list of the world's richest persons.

Bezos would not have been able to overtake Gates any time soon, if the Gates would not have given away big parts of his fortune to charity. According to Forbes, Gates, who created the Giving Pledge with Warren Buffett to encourage billionaires to give at least half of their wealth to charitable causes, had given away $32.9 billion over the course of his lifetime through end of 2016.

Bezos has not signed up yet, and Forbes estimates that he donated 100 million so far. Bezos is ready to give more. He recently asked Twitter followers for ideas.

Jeff Bezos' little online book store is doing incredibly well these days. Amazon dominates voice assistants, created a Black Friday sales day in July breaking sales records and bought Whole Foods, just to name a few accomplishments.