Nintendo SNES Classic Game Super Metroid

Super Metroid is included in the 21 pre-installed games line-up of Nintendo's Mini SNES Classic console.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

One of the best 2D adventure games to ever come into this world, this sci-fi story lends the gamers one of the most intricate and complicated series of maneuvers to try out in the quest to save the Metroid. Samus Aran is the Amazon who will be put under pressure throughout the course of this game. She will have to use every weapon and move in her possession to defeat the Space Pirates and rescue the Metroid larva.



Developer

Made by Nintendo R&D, this game had a team of 15 people work on it on an intensive basis. The manager was Gunpei Yukoi. It was directed and created by Yoshio Sakamoto. Makoto Kano was the producer. The voiceovers were handled by Dan Owsen. It took awhile for the approval to be given for the inception of this game. The wait was well worth it since when this game came out it was an instant success. It was a true action adventure game that made the mare go. Sakamoto gave his opinion towards the end that he didn’t think that the game contained too much violence.

Release Date

The game was released on the Wii Shop in August, October and September of 2007 in the USA, UK/Europe and Japan respectively. On the Wii U eShop, it was introduced on the 16th of May, 2013 in the UK and Europe. Both the USA and Japan received this game on this platform on the 15th of May, 2013. On 3Ds, the UK and Europe got this game on 10th March, 2016 while the United States received it on 14th April, 2016.



Story

The narrative of this game involves the heroine Samus Aran who happens to be a bounty hunter. Her tour of a planet where she finds a Metroid larva which had come out of an egg is told in detail. She had imprinted herself as a mother on the larva. The larva is stolen by Ridley, the head of the Space Pirates. Samus follows Ridley to the planer Zebes where she searches through a network of caves for the larva. She kills four Space Pirate bosses including Ridley and finally enters Tourian. This is the central hub of the Space Pirates home turf. The Metroid Larva has meanwhile grown to be a monster by now and it assaults Samus but realizes its mistake at the last moment. Then it runs away. Samus recharges herself after this let-down and encounters Mother Brain, which is a great evil which controls everything on Zebes. Mother Brain is finished off by the Metroid larva. It sucks up all its energy and transfers it to Samus. Mother Brain however recovers and destroys Metroid Larva and it is then that Samus annihilates Mother Brain via the Hyper Beam. This is a superior weapon.The planet self-destructs and Samus escaped by the skin of her teeth. She rescues two types of creatures before departing the planet.

Game Play

A 2D sidescrolling action thriller, this game occurs on the planet Zebes which is a make-belief world. The various regions of it are interconnected by doors and elevators. The player gets to manipulate Samus Aran, a female character as she scans the planet for Metroid. Metroid was pilfered by Ridley who is the head honcho among the Space Pirates. Samus is able to sprint, bounce, sit on her haunches and shoot weapons over a range of eight different angles. She can even scale walls. This character has the additional ability to moonwalk which is the same thing as the dance which was introduced by Michael Jackson. Samus acquires power-ups during the course of her fighting journey. These increase her reputation as a fierce warrior who anyone dares challenge at his or her detriment. There is a Morph Ball capability too that allows Samus to gather herself into a tight corner and send bombs hurling in various directions. Then the Spring Ball capability allows her to jump while doing all this. Using the Speed Booster ability, she can run as fast as possible and scare away enemies and overcome obstacles. Then there is the Space Jump, the Hi-Jump Boots and the Grapple Beam. Finally, there is an X-Ray Scope to see through impenetrable objects that get in her way. Her health can be monitored all along. Also her location and surroundings can be gauged at the drop of a hat. There are Reserve Tanks and Samus can recharge her health status anytime she wants throughout the duration of the game.

Popularity

It was met with praise and great fanfare. It has withstood the test of time and meets the expectations of all the gamers. The gameplay is quite complex which only adds to the fun of the game. Also the graphic details and sound effects are very sophisticated. Super Metroid is a game that cannot be missed by those who are heavy on action and thrills. They won’t be disappointed by its action sequences. Gamers will want to play this game again and again. It may well be the best physical game ever. Some have gone ahead and called it the wave of the future as far as games are concerned.

To find a SNES Classic Edition check the list of stores listing the SNES Classic Edition in the US and also the world-wide SNES Classic store list.

You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to automatically monitor the SNES Classic availability in the United States. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone in case a pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. The retro console has a HDMI and USB power port like the NES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.