Walmart Gives SNES Classic Pre-order Priority to Customers with Cancelled Orders

A screenshot of a Walmart Customer support chat surfaced with a big promise for people who got their SNES Classic pre-order canceled. I am covering this despite not being able to confirm the authenticity of the screenshot. The reason for this is what happened on the weekend.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

I didn't believe that there was any truth to the support chats screenshots talking about the complete SNES Classic pre-order cancellation. They were legit, as we all found out on Wednesday, when Walmart officially cancelled all SNES Classic pre-orders.

Today a commenter named Sam on the very busy NowInStock SNES Classic board shared a screenshot of his conversation with a Walmart customer support agent. The Walmart rep named Alex G. says to Sam that Walmart will send out emails to customers who pre-ordered the SNES Classic on Friday ahead of the official pre-order launch.

It's interesting that the Walmart rep refers to pre-order and not sales launch of the SNES Classic. "You will get a chance to order prior the official pre-order is ready for all people," explained the Walmart rep in the chat pictured above.

Walmart would have likely mentioned that "act of kindness" in the original cancellation email sent out to customers. On the other hand, anything is possible now with the SNES Classic at Walmart. The initial email made it sound more like that there will be no pre-order for the SNES Classic at all.

The Walmart rep might have just improvised and to get rid of the customer. This was though also one of the explanations I used to dismiss the Walmart customer support chats that said that all pre-orders will be cancelled.

Earlier today, we confirmed with Target's customer support that the pre-order is still to come at Target.com, despite what happened at Walmart.

To stay on top of the SNES Classic pre-order, get the Tracker app. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing.

The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order again at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers. We will do everything to make sure you know about any SNES Classic availability online from now until the SNES Classic is discontinued.

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.