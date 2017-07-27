Nintendo Switch Consoles with Choice of Game In Stock for $359.99

GameStop is offering the Nintendo Switch bundles for just $359.99 online at gamestop.com. The video game retailer offers three new Nintendo Switch bundles, each with a choice of different game for $359.99.

These new Nintendo Switch bundles ship already by August 1 and will definitely sell out quickly. You can choose between Zelda, Mario Kart and Splatoon 2 as game with your purchase of the Switch console at gamestop.com.

At $359.99, GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles are an obviously a better deal than similar priced reseller offers on amazon. You anyway will want to get one of the blockbuster games with the purchase of your Switch.

If you still want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch console offers, get The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three month, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year. Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast despite increasing demand. The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. More Nintendo Switch news.