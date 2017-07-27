 
 

New IPod Touch Refreshes With Lower Price

Posted: Jul 27 2017, 11:45am CDT

 

Apple offers new iPod touch as sole iPod model.

Apple is offering new the iPod touch as the only iPod there is. The iPod touch starts now at $199.99 with 32GB and the only other model is an 128GB iPod touch selling for $299.99.

There are six color choices for the iPod touch running on the A8 CPU. The specifications for the iPod touch include M8 motion co-processor, 8MP iSight camera with improved face detection, 1.2MP FaceTime camera, 4-inch screen and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi‑Fi. The iPod touch supports Siri and ships with iOS 10.

The iPod shuffle and iPod nano have disappeared from the Apple site. Just when a new movie makes the iPod cool again, the old models disappear and only the iPod touch remains. Apple should have weighed in on the Baby Driver movie producers to give Ansel Elgort a new iPod touch, and not the old ones with click wheel. You find old iPod generations on amazon.com.

