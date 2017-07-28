 
 

Nintendo Switch Neon Red And Neon Blue Joy-Con Pair Is In Stock At Amazon

Posted: Jul 28 2017, 12:53am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con Pair is in Stock at Amazon
 

The hard to find Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con are available now.

The Tracker app has spotted the $79.99 Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con Pair for the Nintendo Switch in stock at amazon.com. The Neon red and blue Joy-Con set is sold out online everywhere else, only amazon has them right now.

An extra pair of Joy-Cons is necessary for multi-player games. The Neon red and Neon Blue Joy-Con combo proofed to be the most popular since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in early March.

In case you are trying to find a Nintendo Switch console in stock, GameStop has you covered. The video game retailer has unexpected inventory of the Nintendo Switch in lower than ever priced bundles starting at $349.99 on gamestop.com. GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles ship by August 1.

The $349.99 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Minecraft Bundle includes Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game) and the Minecraft Color Changing Potion Bottle supplied by ThinkGeek.

There are several other bundles that are comprised of the Switch console and a blockbuster game, selling for $359.99. GameStop seems to have an ample supply of the Nintendo Switch, else the bundle prices would be above $400.

If you still want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch console offers, get The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online. 

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three month, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year. Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast despite increasing demand. The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. More Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-07-28 12:50:08am

Offers

Nintendo Switch Neon Red Blue Joy-Con (L,R)
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Red Blue Joy-Con (L,R)
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Red Blue Joy-Con (L,R)
Store: Toysrus Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Red Blue Joy-Con (L,R)
Store: Amazon Price: $119.95 Availability: is in Stock

