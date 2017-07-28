 
 

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts At $349.99 With Game At The GameStop Online Shop

date 2017-07-28
GameStop now sells Nintendo Switch bundles starting at a low $349.99.

GameStop must sit on a solid supply of Nintendo Switch console this week. The video game retailer is selling several Nintendo Switch bundles starting at $349.99 that ship now (within 24h) online at gamestop.com.

GameStop started to offer Nintendo Switch bundles for $359.99 online at gamestop.com yesterday. Now the retailer added a lower priced bundle featuring Minecraft and an accessory from ThinkGeek.

No other retailer has the Switch in stock online. GameStop and its geek gear store ThinkGeek are the only online shops to find a Nintendo Switch in stock.

All six new Nintendo Switch bundles ship right away and will definitely sell out quickly. Besides the Minecraft bundle you can choose between Zelda, Mario Kart and Splatoon 2 as game with your purchase of the Switch console at gamestop.com.

At $359.99, GameStop's Nintendo Switch bundles are an obviously a better deal than similar priced reseller offers on amazon. You anyway will want to get one of the blockbuster games with the purchase of your Switch. 

If you still want to wait for individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch console offers, get The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch offers popup online. 

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three month, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It is middle of summer and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts not that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand especially in Japan. The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is adviced. More Nintendo Switch news.

