 
 

Google Doodle Celebrates 100th Anniversary Of The Silent Parade

Credit: Google
 

The July 28 Google Doodle explained.

Today's Google Doodle is in honor of an important event in American history. July 28, 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the Silent Parade. On July 28, 1917 nearly 10,000 African American children, women, and men marched in silence in what came to be known as the Silent Parade. It was one of the first mass protests of lynching and anti-black violence in the United States.

The parade was precipitated by the East St. Louis Riots of 1917, during which between 40 and 250 Black people were killed and thousands more displaced by white mobs.

The Silent Parade was organized by the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), including leaders James Weldon Johnson and W.E.B Du Bois, the protest demanded that President Woodrow Wilson take the legislative action to protect African Americans that he had touched on during his presidential campaign.

Although the demonstrators marched in silence, their message was very clear. One sign read, “Mr. President, why not make America safe for democracy” — a challenge at a time where the President was promising to bring democracy to the world through World War I while Black Americans were being stripped of their civil rights at home.

Google has released beside the Google Doodle on the google.com, a silent Youtube video with facts about the Silent Parade. Watch below.

