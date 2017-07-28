 
 

Elon Musk Gives Glimpse Of Tesla Model 3 Event

Posted: Jul 28 2017, 2:14am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Elon Musk Gives Glimpse of Tesla Model 3 Event
Credit: Elon Musk Instagram
 

The first Model 3 will be handed out on Friday.

Tesla is setting up a big stage for the Model 3 handover party on Friday. Elon Musk just shared a video of the setup on Instagram. The Model 3 is the most important Tesla car. The release party has to be a big splash.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The video released (watch below) by Musk shows Tesla staff working during the night setting up everything for the Model 3 handover party. This is going to be more than just handovers, as Tesla never completely shown the Model 3 to the public. The first 30 customers will get the keys to a Model 3 today. The first Model 3 is owned by Musk himself.

You can watch the first Model 3 handovers on live today at 8:45pm PT on the tesla.com site. 

In August the production of Model 3 cars should be 100 cars and in September Tesla puts out more than 1,500. Come December, the monthly production should be 20,000, Elon Musk predicts. 

Last year Elon Musk had revealed that almost 370,000 Model 3 have been pre-ordered. It will take well into 2018 until all pre-orders are fulfilled. The Model 3 is set to take Tesla into the mass market. It is the company's most important model. 

The Tesla Model 3 achieves 215 miles of range per charge and the price starts at $35,000 before incentives. The 5-seat sedan accelerates from 0 to 60mph in under 6 seconds. Elon Musk revealed the Model 3 on March 31, 2016. Model 3 pre-orders are still available for a Model 3, but the wait time for delivery will be at least one year.

Setting up for Model 3 handover tomorrow night ...

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go

SNES Classic Pre-order at Target Still a Go - Update

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop




Cars & Vehicles

Ford Recalls 117000 F-150, E-Series, Escape and Lincoln MKC Vehicles to Replace Seat Bolts

Ford Recalls 117000 F-150, E-Series, Escape and Lincoln MKC Vehicles to Replace Seat Bolts

20 hours ago, 5:45am CDT

How to Watch Tesla Model 3 Delivery Event Live

How to Watch Tesla Model 3 Delivery Event Live

21 hours ago, 4:43am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Spotted Performance Testing in San Francisco Before Launch

Tesla Model 3 Spotted Performance Testing in San Francisco Before Launch

1 day ago, 6:17am CDT

Elon Musk&#039;s Boring Company Tests Car Elevator

Elon Musk's Boring Company Tests Car Elevator

2 days ago, 2:09am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

Luvabella Dolls Come as African American, Blonde and Brunette Robot Babies

32 minutes ago

Google Doodle Celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Silent Parade

Google Doodle Celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Silent Parade

37 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

46 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

55 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook