Elon Musk Gives Glimpse of Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla is setting up a big stage for the Model 3 handover party on Friday. Elon Musk just shared a video of the setup on Instagram. The Model 3 is the most important Tesla car. The release party has to be a big splash.

The video released (watch below) by Musk shows Tesla staff working during the night setting up everything for the Model 3 handover party. This is going to be more than just handovers, as Tesla never completely shown the Model 3 to the public. The first 30 customers will get the keys to a Model 3 today. The first Model 3 is owned by Musk himself.

You can watch the first Model 3 handovers on live today at 8:45pm PT on the tesla.com site.

In August the production of Model 3 cars should be 100 cars and in September Tesla puts out more than 1,500. Come December, the monthly production should be 20,000, Elon Musk predicts.

Last year Elon Musk had revealed that almost 370,000 Model 3 have been pre-ordered. It will take well into 2018 until all pre-orders are fulfilled. The Model 3 is set to take Tesla into the mass market. It is the company's most important model.

The Tesla Model 3 achieves 215 miles of range per charge and the price starts at $35,000 before incentives. The 5-seat sedan accelerates from 0 to 60mph in under 6 seconds. Elon Musk revealed the Model 3 on March 31, 2016. Model 3 pre-orders are still available for a Model 3, but the wait time for delivery will be at least one year.