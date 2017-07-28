SpaceX Falcon Heavy Maiden Launch Is in November says Musk

SpaceX founder Elon Musk through out a launch time frame for SpaceX's new super rocket. The Falcon Heavy is planned to have its maiden flight this November. Elon Musk made the announcement on Instagram late Thursday.

The Falcon Heavy has three Falcon 9 cores that can lift 140,660 pounds into space. This payload is only possible for low earth orbit. The Falcon Heavy can bring 58,860 pounds to geosynchronous distances and carry 37,000 pounds to Mars. The three cores, with a total of 27 Merlin engines, generate 22,819 kilonewtons (5.13 million pounds) of thrust at liftoff. Shortly after liftoff the center core engines are throttled down. After the side cores separate, the center core engines throttle back up to full thrust.

When Falcon Heavy lifts off in 2017, it will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two. SpaceX plans to reuse also the rocket cores on the Falcon Heavy. All three Falcon Heavy cores are supposed to land to be reused. This should be a great spectacle to watch.

Falcon Heavy maiden launch this November A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Elon Musk has a big day on Friday. The Tesla Model 3 handover party is taking place Friday night.