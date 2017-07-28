New Nintendo 2DS XL Ships

The New Nintendo 2DS XL has arrived. With the Nintendo Switch and the upcoming SNES Classic Edition, this is the third new console that Nintendo releases in 2017.

New Nintendo 2DS XL has been announced in April. The $149.99 handheld console is available in black and turquoise color, and uses the same size large screen found on New Nintendo 3DS XL systems. As the name of the new system implies, visuals will be displayed in 2D only.

The new Nintendo console is lighter but still packs the same power as New Nintendo 3DS XL, and has built-in NFC support for amiibo cards and figures. It can play the massive library of Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo DS games in 2D.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL was available for pre-order at serveral retailers online over the past months. Starting today, retailers ship the new Nintendo console. Amazon has no stock right now of the New Nintendo 2DS XL, but Best Buy and GameStop do.

There are some hot new games coming that keep the Nintendo 3DS and 2DS consoles revelant. Metroid: Samus Returns for instance will be released on September 15 and is available for pre-order on amazon.com. See all hot Nintendo 3DS/2DS game releases.

New Nintendo 2DS XL Description

Gamers of all ages can play in style with the New Nintendo 2DS XL system. It gives you the power of the New Nintendo 3DS XL system in a streamlined, affordable package-and plays a huge library of games in 2D. Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold and helps to keep screens safe from scratches when closed.

A fast processor offers short loading times, so you can start playing in a snap. And it's all in a lightweight, play-anywhere package. The C Stick brings enhanced controls (like intuitive camera control) to compatible games, while ZL and ZR buttons give you plenty of options. Tap an amiibo figure to the near-field communication (NFC) reader on the lower screen to enjoy amiibo features in compatible games. You can play all Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and most Nintendo DS games in 2D on this system. Compared to Nintendo 2DS systems.