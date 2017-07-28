Rolls Royce Phantom VIII Unveiled

The year on the timeline was 1925 when the Rolls Royce Phantom got introduced. Sir Henry Royce who formed one half of the partnership in the car company hailed it as the best vehicle in the world.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

This was also the opinion of the elites who preferred to buy this vehicle. Since the last 92 years or so, it has been a symbol of wealth and opulence. Some very potent and influential persons have owned this vehicle.

The company’s goal of perfection has paid off in scads. It is also known for its precision engineering, depth of design beauty and criteria of what a luxury product ought to be like.

Rolls Royce has been a creative concept for centuries. As the New Phantom rolls off the assembly lines at present, it represents the eighth generation of this luxury brand.

A revolutionary car, it represents the very architecture of awesomeness. The clientele demanded something more individualized. Future models of Rolls Royce such as the Ghost, the Wraith and the Dawn will have the Architecture of Luxury to guide their structural-functional features.

Peter Schwarzenbauer, Chairman of Rolls-Royce and Member of the Board of the BMW Group said, “The global introduction of a new Rolls-Royce is always a very special moment within the BMW Group. This particular occasion is all the more special because we are introducing an all-new Phantom, the flagship of the Rolls-Royce brand and the world’s foremost luxury product. New Phantom is a powerful statement of design, engineering and Bespoke expertise and I am delighted with the response we have received from our many highly discerning customers worldwide. The BMW Group remains fully committed to the future of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and is proud of the many achievements made by the brand since its acquisition.”

The company is clear about the future of its luxury cars. There are no compromises when it comes to Rolls Royce vehicles. The Architecture of Luxury represents an aluminum body and lack of monocoque construction.

The car is a beauty and it is built from the ground up. The vehicles of the company possess different propulsion, traction and control features. The ride in its vehicles is comfortable, the sound system is perfect, seating is luxuriant and the space settings both outside and inside are par excellence.

The New Phantom will benefit immensely from this long line of tradition that Rolls Royce follows to the letter. The car is light in weight, has added resistance to its frame, a tough wheelbase body and superlative design. The flexibility and integrity of this car remains classic in its conception.

There is some fine machinery behind the New Phantom. It is part electronic and part mechanical in nature. Said to be the most silent automobile there ever was, the Phantom has tons of insulation which muffle the noise that is generated during the ride. A V12 engine lies at the core. It happens to be the most technologically sophisticated car around for miles.

“This realisation was a moment of clarity about the destiny of Rolls-Royce,” reflects Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“Every one of our customers – each a connoisseur of luxury in the extreme – were asking for something more individual to them, not less. We were adamant that that was what they should have.”

“Key to Rolls-Royce realizing its vision of being the world’s leading luxury brand, today and in the future, is an architecture that spans the entire Rolls-Royce family,” comments Philip Koehn, Director of Engineering.

“The Architecture of Luxury will carry every future Rolls-Royce, not just the New Phantom. Project Cullinan and eventually the next Ghost, Wraith, Dawn will ride on this architecture, as well as future coachbuild projects.”

“Phantom VII’s spaceframe architecture was a good starting point and inspiration, but we wanted to do much more,” adds Giles Taylor, Director of Design.

“The Architecture of Luxury gives me the canvas to protect the lineage and brand integrity of Rolls-Royce without compromise. Starting with New Phantom, I have the framework to create a future range of true Rolls-Royces. In essence, this is one big coachbuild project.”

“Our approach has been to forge long-term relationships with smaller suppliers run by families that will focus on us, giving us much more attention and therefore results that live within a quality expectation far beyond any other automotive concern,” continues Koehn.

“For a brand to operate in such a manner within a larger automotive group is unheard of and truly revolutionary.”

Giles Taylor, Director of Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, "Phantom is the epitome of effortless style, an historical nameplate that occupies a rarefied space in the luxury constellation and conjures a rare magic all of its own. New Phantom raises a glass to an illustrious design legacy whilst forging a modern and revitalised presence for the next era of Rolls-Royce design."