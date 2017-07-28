Awesome ARKit Project Brings "Take On Me" Video To Life

One of the coolest videos to land on MTV back in the 1980's was for the "A-Ha" track "Take on Me". Not only was the song catchy and on the radio constantly, the video was the first time that the we saw anything with the real world layered onto the virtual. The result is one of the most classic and well-known music videos ever made.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

A developer called Chip Sineni and a development team from Trixi Studios has created something for the Apple ARKit that brings the world of that '80s music video to life. The augmented reality version of the video allows the user to turn their own home into the music video. Behind the person is a portal where everything looks normal, and in front of them everything looks hand drawn.

Sineni talked to The Verge about the creation. He said, "We had portals in [first-person shooter] PHANTOGEIST on Project Tango last year. Instantly thought of the ‘Take on Me’ video... When ARKit came along, we were very excited by the idea that just ‘normal’ phones could do such great AR, so it seemed like the perfect situation to stress test what ARKit could do."

That classic "Take on Me" video reportedly took months to make and used actual hand drawn sketches to come to life. Sineni and his team needed only a couple days to make their ARKit creation. "The hardest part was not having the all the live video receive the post effect," says Sineni. "But [we] really wanted that effect of turning your world into the ‘Take on Me’ experience, not a baked in experience."

The Trixi team bought many of the assets for the creation from the Unity 3D Asset Store, GameFlow was used for virtual scripting, and character animations are done with Mixamo. The result you can see in eh demo video below.