Galaxy S8 Active Leak Shines Light on All the Details

Earlier this week a leak surfaced that claimed to show the Galaxy S8 Active smartphone on video. Today another leak has turned up that claims to give up all the details on the Galaxy S8 Active and if true, the smartphone sounds pretty good. The leaked image you see here was first spied on Weibo and appears to be from a Samsung presentation about the device says BGR.

Listed as key features for the smartphone are an immersive screen using Super AMOLED tech that is shatter resistant and has an Infinity Edge. The smartphone boasts Mil-Spec/IP68 water resistance. It hases a durable metal design according to specs. The camera has dual-pixel tech with integrated Bixby. The front camera of the smartphone is also enhanced.

What exactly that enhancement means we don't know. A Bixby activity zone is integrated to give access to content, apps, and reminders quickly. The assistant also has proactive reminders. The screen is tipped to be a 5.8-inch unit with 2K resolution. It is covered with Gorilla Glass 5.

Other tech specs include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a microSD slot supporting up to 256GB. Power is via a large 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging. The chip is a Snapdragon 835 and the smartphone has a 12MP main camera and 8MP front. Other features include Bluetooth, WiFi, NFC, ST, A-GPS, and Glonass. The OS is Android 7.0 and the phone will come in meteor gray and titanium gold. A launch date and pricing details wasn't part of this leak.

The Smartphone market is still growing but slowly. Technavio's latest smartphone report forecasts a growth of 6% by 2021.