Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad Controller Pre-order Launched

Nintendo licensee Hori will release a special Nintendo Switch controller for the Pokken Tournament DX game. The Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad is now available for pre-order on amazon.com.

The $24.99 Pokken Tournament DX controller will be released on September 22. This is the same day Pokken Tournament DX for Nintendo Switch will be released. Hori has made Pokemon DX controllers already for the Wii U and now they also created special wired controller for the Switch.

Pokken DX fans will want to get the Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad, which is based on the official Pokken Tournament arcade cabinet controller. Hori designe the original cabinet as well.

This wired USB pad is ergonomic, comfortable, responsive and super effective for controlling your favorite Pokemon in Pokken Tournament battles. USB wired (9.8ft) connection is tournament legal. Controller is designed for Pokken Tournament DX for Nintendo Switch and may not function properly with other game titles. Does not include motion control, analog control, or vibration feedback.

Once you get this controlller, make sure to press “Start” on the Pokken Pro Pad at main title screen to activate as main controller.

Pokemon Tournament DX is the first Pokemon title for the Nintendo Switch Console. Take direct control of One of 21 prized Pokemon fighters to defeat other Pokemon in Arena fights. Call upon support Pokemon to assist in the fight, then unleash your pokemon's unique Burst attack to climb atop the ranks. With all new modes and new ways to battle with friends, this is your chance to become champion of the ferrum region. Pokken DX is available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $47.99, with Prime membership.

