SNES Classic Briefing: Walmart, Target, B&H Pre-order Updates

A week ago from today Walmart "accidentally" opened the pre-order for the SNES Classic. On Wednesday, Walmart has cancelled all SNES Classic pre-orders. This wasn't pretty and Walmart did not offer anything to those lucky enough to place a pre-order.

There are conflicting communications from Walmart's customer support. One chat with a customer we have reported about yesterday says that customers who had pre-ordered the SNES Classic a week ago will get advance notice of the official SNES Classic pre-order at Walmart. There are other chats with Walmart support that say that there will be no such thing. Walmart has not said anything official about how and if there will be SNS Classic pre-order.

Target's customer support continues to confirm that the SNES Classic pre-order will be available at target.com. The SNES Classic is not listed at Target yet. There are no details on when the SNES Classic Edition will be available at Target.

Electronics retailer B&H has started to list the SNES Classic on their online shop. B&H is not a primary retail partner of Nintendo. The listing of the SNES Classic says that the expected availability is October 2 and not the official release date of September 29.

So far Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have put up product pages for the SNES Classic. GameStop has so far only setup a sign-up page for the SNES Classic. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing.

