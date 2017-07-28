 
 

Samsung Is Biggest Chipmaker, Ending Intel's 24 Year Reign

Samsung Is Biggest Chipmaker, Ending Intel&#039;s 24 Year Reign
The latest Samsung's earning numbers but the company ahead of Intel.

Samsung ends Intel's 24 year long lead as biggest chip maker in the world. Samsung is now the world's No. 1 chipmaker in terms of sales and operating profits in the second quarter.

On Thursday, Samsung Electronics said its chip business posted an operating profit of 8.03 trillion won ($7.1 billion) in the second quarter, soaring from 2.64 trillion won posted a year earlier, on the back of the rising demand for server DRAMs and SSD products. Overall sales were estimated at 17 trillion won ($15 billion).

Intel posted sales of $14.8 billion and operating profit of $3.8 billion for the same quarter. The South Korean media is all over this revelation. Samsung finally did it. The company has been dominated the chip market for mobile devices since years. Intel has never really found a way into this growth market. 

Samsung ability to make its own chips and displays sets it also apart from Apple. The Cupertino based iPhone maker has several initiatives in place to become more independent from Samsung, including a rumored investment into LG to make OLED displays. 

Comments

