Nintendo SNES Classic Game The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is included in the 21 pre-installed games line-up of Nintendo's Mini SNES Classic console.

It is a pitch black moonless night with thunder and lightning at full swing when Link starts off on a quest. This is one which will be an unforgettable one. Princess Zelda has been a prisoner of an evil wizard who will let loose Ganon, who is the king of darkness. Only Link may save Hyrule and no one else. The graphics and sound effects not to mention dungeons are very real in their vicarious dimensions. Other items such as Hookshot, Pegasus Boots and Master Sword are there as well.

Developer

Nintendo invested a large budget and lots of intensive time into the development of this game. Originally, the cartridges of the game had 4 Mbit of storage space. Yet this game’s cartridge has 8 Mbit of storage space. Just like Super Mario World, this game too employs primitive graphic compression methods. The script of the game was composed by Kensuke Tanabe. Yoshiaki Koizumi was the man behind the original storyline of the game. Some changes were made in order to accommodate to Nintendo’s censorship guidelines. The title was originally “The Triforce of the Gods” but it was later on transformed to A Link to the Past. Some of the Egyptian hieroglyphics were changed as well.

Release Date

In April and September, 1992, the game was released on the SNES in North America and Europe. In November, 1991, it entered Japanese territory. On the Wii, it was released on January and March of 2007, in North America, Europe and Australia. In Japan and Korea, it was released in December and June of 2006 and 2008 respectively. On the Wii U, in North America and Japan, it was released on January and February, 2014. In Europe and Australia, it was released on this platform on December, 2013. Finally on the 3DS, it was introduced in North America and Europe/Australia on April and March of 2016 respectively.

Story

This is actually a prequel to The Legend of Zelda. In the beginning, a male youth by the name of Link is roused from his slumber by a telepathic message from Princess Zelda. She is apparently locked away in a Hyrule Castle dungeon. Link’s uncle tells him to go back to sleep. Yet after his uncle ambles off, Link disobeys him and goes to Hyrule Castle to save the Princess. His uncle who has been badly wounded at the castle gives Link his sword and shield in order to rescue Princess Zelda. Link does this and the two escape through a sewerage system to a safe place. Link is told by someone that Agahnim, an evil wizard has taken over and has broken a seal formed by the Seven Sages. This seal had imprisoned a dark wizard named Ganon who had turned the world into a world of darkness. Agahnim can only be defeated by a Master Sword. Link also needs three magic pendants. After several convoluted actions, Link faces Agahnim in battle mode and ends his rule by defeating him thoroughly. Link however ends up in the Dark World as well. Link finally manages to save Hyrule via the seven maidens who break the spell surrounding the castle. After Ganon’s demise, it is a case of all being well that ends well.

Game Play

There is no sidescrolling in this game. Instead it has an upper perspective from which it is played by gamers. Many odds and ends from the original game have been reintroduced as well as some novel things. Arrows and bombs are employed to attack the enemy. There is a magic meter and a lamp to boot. Pegasus Shoes exist somewhere in the mix as well. The Hookshot, the Master Sword and the Spin Attack technique all are in the spectrum of responses at the disposal of Link in the quest to save Princess Zelda. There are Heat Containers that increase the health status of Link. A multilevel range of dungeons exist too. There is the presence of two universes side by side in this game. There is the Light World and the Dark World. They are radically different in appearance from each other. Link can interchange between both worlds. Link must play a double game in order to save the Princess and destroy the evil magician in this game of wit and will.

Popularity

With over 4.61 million units sold on a global level, this game is the best of the best. It stood at the #2 spot in 2012 according to Nintendo. For half a decade it did not budge from this spot. In America, it sold one million copies. The graphics and gameplay are superb. From the top 100 games, it ranked at the 5th spot. Several other reviews and ratings landed this game at the top of the pile of video games that tickled the fancy of gamers everywhere. In 1993, it was reviewed and got five out of five stars which is no mean feat. The characters are sharply defined in this game and also the images are colorful and bright in their demeanor.

