 
 

Dragon Quest XI Will Be Released Outside Of Japan In 2018

Posted: Jul 28 2017, 10:13am CDT

 

Dragon Quest XI Will Be Released Outside of Japan in 2018
 

Dragon Quest developer announces Dragon Quest XI for the west.

Dragon Quest series Creator Yuji Horii announces Dragon Quest XI for the west. Fans of great stories, captivating art and alluring music are certain to rejoice with today's announcement from SQUARE ENIX that Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be coming to the West next year. 

The highly anticipated latest entry to the beloved Dragon Quest video game franchise follows the adventure of a hero who must solve the mystery of his fate with the aid of a charming cast of supporting characters. DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will offer a world of adventure, exploration and instances of heroism— all brought to life by the character art of famed manga artist Akira Toriyama and the memorable music of composer Koichi Sugiyama.

In an accompanying video, DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii introduces an overview of the game and offers an update on the game's localization process. Watch the video below (Japanese).

Dragon Quest XI has been released today in Japan. The game is available for the PS4 and Nintendo 3DS. A Nintendo Switch version has been announced, but has no release date yet. The international Dragon Quest XI release is likely going to be available on the Switch right away.

h/t @Wario64

