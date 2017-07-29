 
 

SNES Classic Briefing: Walmart, Target, NES Classic At Amazon

Find out the latest SNES Classic updates.

After ThinkGeek, Amazon comes forward with a stash of NES Classic. This morning, the weird Amazon Treasure truck offered the NES Classic in select cities. The Amazon Treasure truck is in Seattle, LA, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston. It's not clear if an NES Classic are left.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

The focus of attention has anyway moved on to the SNES Classic. A week ago Walmart "accidentally" opened the pre-order for the SNES Classic. On Wednesday, Walmart has cancelled all SNES Classic pre-orders. This wasn't pretty and Walmart did not offer anything to those lucky enough to place a pre-order a week ago.

There are conflicting communications from Walmart's customer support about the SNES Classic. One chat with a customer we have reported about yesterday says that customers who had pre-ordered the SNES Classic a week ago will get advance notice of the official SNES Classic pre-order at Walmart. There are other chats with Walmart support that say that there will be no such thing. Walmart has not said anything official about how and if there will be SNS Classic pre-order. 

Target's customer support continues to confirm that the SNES Classic pre-order will be available at target.com. The SNES Classic is not listed at Target yet. There are no details on when the SNES Classic Edition will be available at Target.

Electronics retailer B&H has started to list the SNES Classic on their online shop. B&H is not a primary retail partner of Nintendo. The listing of the SNES Classic says that the expected availability is October 2 and not the official release date of September 29.

So far Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have put up product pages for the SNES Classic. GameStop has so far only setup a sign-up page for the SNES Classic. You can download the free The Tracker app and select to be notified on the SNES Classic listing. As soon as Target, ToysRUs and GameStop release product pages for the SNES Classic, they will be added to The Tracker.

The app will send you a notification when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other large retailers. We will do everything to make sure you know about any SNES Classic availability online from now until the SNES Classic is discontinued. 

There is now a way to test the notifications on the Tracker app, so users can see how the notification looks like and confirm that they work on their phone. See the details here.

As the SNES Classic is an extremely high demand item, we recommend to setup more than one notification system to be on the safe side. Check out how to setup a bullet proof SNES Classic availability tracking.

