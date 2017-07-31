Capcom Starting To Prepare More Nintendo Switch Games After Ultra Street Fighter II Success

Capcom is to manufacture even more games for the Nintendo Switch. After the successful reception of Ultra Street Fighter II, Capcom plans on introducing a plethora of video games.

Capcom: 450K is 1Q figure for Ultra Street Fighter II, above its expectation. Also "starting to prepare" multiple Switch-version titles.— Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) July 28, 2017

Ultra Street Fighter sold like hotcakes. Over 450,000 copies were purchased by eager gamers, according to GameInformer. It was definitely a big hit with the crowd. The future of the game looks to be bright indeed. Ultra Street Fighter II launched in May.

It was a sequel to the original game. Quite a few modes, graphics along with the duo characters of Evil Ryu and Violent Ken have been added to the structure of the game.

Gamers can battle it out against AI characters in this game. Also they may change modes between the original and the latest version by merely flipping on the switch. Even costume hues can be transformed at the drop of a hat.

The game lends gamers to the Way of the Hado. This is a first person fighting method. The port of Street Fighter II had sold for $40. Now the company is looking forward to producing even more games that will tickle the fancy of the gamers of the global village.

Thus more and more games will be ported to the console by the parent company. The company also revealed recently that it had a concealed Shin Akuma in the game which could be brought out in the open thanks to a cryptic code. What more could a gamer want!