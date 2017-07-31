Persona 5 Anime Series Coming in 2018

It was announced recently that the Persona 5 game was to get a television anime series next year. The studio directing the series would be none other than A-1 Pictures. An event was held in Tokyo to discuss the preliminary steps that are to be taken to make this anime series a reality.

There was a tagline which has been released as a teaser. It goes something like this: “The world will be stolen by them.” The teaser video clip for this includes within its purview the protagonist of the game which is Jun Fukuyama.

Others included in the cast of characters include: Mamuro Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Ikue Otani as Morgana, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa, Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yuki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura and last but not least Soichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

This game came to the PS3 and PS4 in Japan on September 15th. North America got the game on April 4th. It will be a very beautiful anime series that will be remembered by everyone for a long time to come.

While the teaser video clip is region-blocked on YouTube, it can be viewed almost anywhere on the face of the globe on the French site, DailyMotion.

Persona 5 will attract crowds of viewers like there is no tomorrow. That is because it is a very exciting anime series that will spice up the atmosphere with its action and adventure storyline.