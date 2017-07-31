 
 

IPhone 8 Infrared Face Unlock Confirmed By HomePod Firmware

Posted: Jul 31 2017, 5:41am CDT | by , Updated: Jul 31 2017, 5:44am CDT, in News | Apple

 

iPhone 8 Infrared Face Unlock Confirmed by HomePod Firmware
  • HomePod firmware confirms the next iPhone screen design and infrared face unlock
 

Tweets from iPhone developers also revealed that the new iPhone models will have bezel-less screens and also support Face ID

When it comes to the next iPhone model everyone has their own views. Some expect the new iPhone will have standard features while others predict it will be a high-end model. However one feature has been confirmed.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

The upcoming new iPhone will come with a face unlock feature. The news was confirmed in a tweet by developer Steve Troughton-Smith. The tweet also revealed the screen of the new iPhone, which is rumored to be named “iPhone Pro,” “iPhone 8,” or “iPhone X”, will be bezel-less.

All existing models of the iPhone have bezels wrapped around the speaker and cameras at the top of the phone. The tweet by Troughton-Smith was based on the accident leak of the HomePod by Apple yesterday. Since the release developers have been hard at work trying to decode all codebase for iPhones.

According to the tweet by Troughton-Smith, the HomePod’s firmware contained all data confirming the existences of red face unlock in BiometricKit of the upcoming iPhone.

Since the code contained a picture which pretty much shows an iPhone without bezels the rumor mill may be up to something. The pic was also released on twitter by the developers.

Other data in the HomePod lead to signs of an infrared camera by Apple which would be used for 3D face scanning. However it’s not confirmed whether the camera will be added to the new iPhone or is an independent idea. Other rumors suggest Apple may also remove the power button.

Keep in mind features like face unlock and wrapped screens have already been introduced by Samsung Galaxy and the Essential Phone. So it wouldn’t be quite a stretch for Apple to add the features to their new iPhone. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 28: In Stock Now Online

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for July 28: In Stock Now Online

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

SNES Classic Pre-order Tracking Done the Right Way

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop

Nintendo Switch Deals Starts at $349.99 with Game at the GameStop Online Shop




Apple

New iPod touch Refreshes with Lower Price

New iPod touch Refreshes with Lower Price

3 days ago, 11:45am CDT

iPhone 8 Wireless Charging Pad Module Leaks

iPhone 8 Wireless Charging Pad Module Leaks

3 days ago, 8:38am CDT

Foxconn Builds $10 Billion Factory in Wisconsin

Foxconn Builds $10 Billion Factory in Wisconsin

4 days ago, 1:01am CDT

iOS 11 Beta Feature Points to No iPhone 8 Home Button

iOS 11 Beta Feature Points to No iPhone 8 Home Button

4 days ago, 7:20am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Persona 5 Anime Series Coming in 2018

Persona 5 Anime Series Coming in 2018

1 hour ago

Capcom Starting To Prepare More Nintendo Switch Games After Ultra Street Fighter II Success

Capcom Starting To Prepare More Nintendo Switch Games After Ultra Street Fighter II Success

2 hours ago

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Star Fox 2

Nintendo SNES Classic Game Star Fox 2

1 day ago, 3:23am CDT

Astronomers may have Discovered the First Exomoon

Astronomers may have Discovered the First Exomoon

1 day ago, 10:49pm CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook