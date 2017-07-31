iPhone 8 Infrared Face Unlock Confirmed by HomePod Firmware

When it comes to the next iPhone model everyone has their own views. Some expect the new iPhone will have standard features while others predict it will be a high-end model. However one feature has been confirmed.

The upcoming new iPhone will come with a face unlock feature. The news was confirmed in a tweet by developer Steve Troughton-Smith. The tweet also revealed the screen of the new iPhone, which is rumored to be named “iPhone Pro,” “iPhone 8,” or “iPhone X”, will be bezel-less.

The bezel-less iPhone image can be extracted from Payment_glyph_phone-D22.caar in PassKitUIFoundation.framework with the code pictured pic.twitter.com/HAyDO0E931— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

All existing models of the iPhone have bezels wrapped around the speaker and cameras at the top of the phone. The tweet by Troughton-Smith was based on the accident leak of the HomePod by Apple yesterday. Since the release developers have been hard at work trying to decode all codebase for iPhones.

According to the tweet by Troughton-Smith, the HomePod’s firmware contained all data confirming the existences of red face unlock in BiometricKit of the upcoming iPhone.

I can confirm reports that HomePod’s firmware reveals the existence of upcoming iPhone’s infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and elsewhere pic.twitter.com/yLsgCx7OTZ— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

Since the code contained a picture which pretty much shows an iPhone without bezels the rumor mill may be up to something. The pic was also released on twitter by the developers.

Me too. New bezel-less form factor as well pic.twitter.com/Y0RrSOk2OO— Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) July 31, 2017

Other data in the HomePod lead to signs of an infrared camera by Apple which would be used for 3D face scanning. However it’s not confirmed whether the camera will be added to the new iPhone or is an independent idea. Other rumors suggest Apple may also remove the power button.

Keep in mind features like face unlock and wrapped screens have already been introduced by Samsung Galaxy and the Essential Phone. So it wouldn’t be quite a stretch for Apple to add the features to their new iPhone.