 
 

Nokia 8 Pricing Detailed By Vodafone Romania

Nokia 8 Pricing Detailed by Vodafone Romania
Image via Evan Blass
 

Leak claims launch will come August 8

We have seen several leaks claiming to offer up details on the Nokia 8 smartphone over the last few weeks. Back on July 18, a leak turned up showing what the Nokia 8 would allegedly look like. Along with that leak also came the tip that the smartphone would sell for about $700 in the US. Only a few days later came another image leak showing a shiny gold Nokia 8 smartphone festooned with fingerprints and smudges on its shiny surface

Today a new leak has surfaced that shows pricing details on the coming smartphone, but this time out the details aren't for the US they are for Romania. According to a leak from Vodafone Romania, the Nokia 8 will sell for €517 with tax within the country reports Android Headlines. If you are wondering, that translates to about $600 here in the US making it very close to the rumored $700 price tag we heard before.

The price is expected to vary significantly across regions as Nokia tries to price itself accordingly. Rumors continue to suggest that the Nokia 8 smartphone will have a 5.3-inch QHD screen and have a metal case. Cameras are tipped to be a pair of 13MP on the rear and a single 12MP camera on the front. The chipset under the hood is said to be a Snapdragon 835 paired up with 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Multiple storage options are expected and those back cameras showed Zeiss branding on the back. The golden hued phone that leaked in images lacked that Zeiss branding. The launch of the smartphone is expected on August 16 according to this new leak, but the earlier leak tipped a launch today.

