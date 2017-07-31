New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Massive Size

We have seen multiple renderings of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone turn up over the last few weeks, the massive size of the device appears to be what Samsung will push the hardest for buyers. About a week back some renderings from case makers turned up showing what the smartphone might look like.

That design now seems to be confirmed with yet another rendering surfacing from a case maker. This time Forbes has a rendering from casemaker Ghostek. It's worth noting that this same casemaker offered renderings of the Galaxy S8 that were accurate.

The renderings show that the headphone port is still there and that the device has USB-C charging. The bezels of the screen are curved on the sides and thin everywhere else. The only bad thing about the design of the smartphone is that the fingerprint scanner will be on the back next to the cameras.

That location guarantees that users will have smudges all over the lenses of their device. Ghostek is said to be so sure of its information that the Cloak series case you see here is in the pipeline to launch now. What we all want to know now is when the smartphone will land and just how much it will cost, that is still unclear.